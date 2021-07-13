All Week 1 Prize Tracker rewards for the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends

The Thrillseekers Event is an Arenas-centric Apex Legends event that last for three weeks. Unlike other events that have on overarching Prize Tracker for the entire event, this event as three smaller Prize Trackers: one for each week. Week 1 is themed around Rampart, Week 2 is themed around Battle Pass Stars and Week 3 is themed around Bangalore. The Prize Trackers for this event are, as always non-premium rewards, you only have to do event challenges to unlock the everything. Here are all Prize Tracker rewards for Thrillseekers Week 1.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000. Every tier has exactly one reward, and only three tiers include cosmetics. This is a list of every reward available on the Thrillseekers Week 1 Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at via event tickets.

Wastelander Legendary Rampart Skin (3,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Burning Rubber Epic Devotion Skin (2,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trusty Goggles Weapon Charm (1,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Non-Cosmetic Rewards

Apex Pack (Rare): 500 points

Crafting Metals (25): 250 and 1,500 points

Battle Pass Stars (10): 750, 1,250 and 2,500 points

Week 1 of the Thrillseekers Event goes from July 13 to July 20.