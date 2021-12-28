How to get Ambergris in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ambergris is defined as being whale snot by HLN-A in Ark: Survival Evolved, but in the game, it is a vital resource when raising baby Magmasaurs as well as being required to build the bombs used on the Astrocetus once tamed. Ambergris is found on two different maps and can be mined in a variety of ways, with either tools or different Dinosaurs.

Genesis Part 1

This map has five distinct biomes which can be teleported to by interacting with HLN-A. To obtain Ambergris, you need to enter the Lunar biome first. The Lunar biome has no gravity and a variety of different dangers such as extreme temperatures, comets, and radiation veins, so it’s best to be highly prepared.

The Ambergris is found in the larger and spiker of the green glowing rocks in the biome. They are scattered everywhere, so it isn’t very difficult to locate them. To harvest the rocks, you can use a pick or you can use the mining drill. The mining drill is more expensive, but the return on resources is much higher. Additionally, it is possible to use either an Ankylosaurus or a Magmasaur to harvest, with the Ankylosaurus being better for sheer amount, and the Magmasaur having a 50% weight reduction to Ambergris in its inventory.

Genesis Part 2

This map has a daily resource cycle that changes every day at midnight. New biomes load in at 1:30 AM, and with them, the colors of the supply drops around the map change as well. To harvest Ambergris, you must wait until the color of the supply drops are white or prismatic in color. Once this biome is up, you can head to the space area between the two sides of the ship.

Ambergris stones are brown in color and can be harvested with either picks or a mining drill. The mining drills give a lot more than the pick does even on a primitive level; they also give you Mutagel, which is necessary for taming Genesis 2 creatures such as the Void Wyvern.