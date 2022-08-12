How to get an Omnium Beast Cockpit in Tower of Fantasy

There are a lot of mounts that you can get in Tower of Fantasy. Some mounts might look like mechanical broomsticks while others look like a pair of robotic legs that you sit on. The developers definitely kept things interesting when designing the mounts for the game. The Omnium Beast Cockpit is one of the more sought-after mounts and it is comprised of three pieces; the left arm, right arm, and cockpit. Here is how you can get the Omnium Beast Cockpit in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get the Omnium Beast Cockpit

The Omnium Beast Cockpit can be retrieved once you get to the Banges region of the game. This is the second region you will go to and is the area that starts off chapter two. Once you have made your way through the Banges Dock, head northwest and go to the Signal Station Spacerift. From there, head west out into the ocean until you find an oil rig. The location of the rig is marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to the Hyena Guard that is on the lift attached to the rig. He will tell you that you can’t answer and then mention the docks. Make your way back to the Banges docks and talk to Port Guard Lozwall. This robotic NPC will tell you the code that is needed to gain access to the oil rig.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to the oil rig and talk to the Hyena Guard again. This time, use the third dialogue option that appears both times. This will make it so the Hyena Guard will give you access to the rig. Once you are on the rig, climb to the top of it where you will see a Special Supply Pod. Open it to receive the Omnium Beast Cockpit.