How to get and complete the Second Awakening quest in Lost Ark

If you’re approaching the endgame content for Lost Ark, you’ll be looking forward to unlocking your second Awakening ability. These are the most powerful abilities your class has to offer, so they open up a whole new world of chaos to unleash on your enemies. More chaos means more fun, right?

You might want to unlock these Awakening abilities before the new classes hit the game later. While the first Awakening ability is fairly straightforward to unlock, the second one is significantly more involved. Importantly, the quest to unlock it will take a good chunk of time so buckle in for the long haul.

How to get the second Awakening quest

There are a few prerequisites to complete before you even get the chance to start the second Awakening quest in Lost Ark. First, you need to have a Gear Score of at least level 460. The second thing you need is a boat that is at least level two. This is because the quest starts in Rohendel, a region that is locked off without an upgraded boat.

Once you’ve gotten to Rohendel, you just need to head to the mailbox outside the throne room to take on the [Journey] Mysterious Letter quest. This will begin your journey to get your second Awakening skill.

How to complete the second Awakening quest

Like many quests in Lost Ark, this is really part of a larger, longer questline. Be prepared that you may need to spend between three and four hours on this quest and that there is a bug that causes the quest to lock you out if you switch characters midway through.

Complete [Journey] Strange Mail quest, which will lead you on to [Journey] A New Power and then finally [Journey] Lost Footsteps. This will take you to Shushire and the Frozen Sea where you will find a bard named Allegro who will teach you a new song. Make sure you learn this song because it is key to the rest of the quest. The song is called the Song of Reminiscence.

The next quest won’t trigger automatically. You’ll need to head just a few feet away to a different NPC on the same bridge Allegro was on. This will start you on a quest called [Journey] Until the Darkness is Banished. The rest of the Awakening questline is pretty straightforward; this quest will lead to [Journey] Black Market Products which will take you to Icewing Heights, where you’ll run through the Maze of Mirrors. Head back to Shushire and complete the quest.

After this you’ll be sent on an elaborate hunt across the world, visiting dungeons that you’ve likely already completed before as part of your quest to reach this stage of the game. A few things to remember are:

You’ll be asked to play the Song of Reminiscence several times on your journey, so it is vital that you picked it up from Allegro. Where you need to play the song will be clearly marked on your map.

If you do get sent into a dungeon you’ve already completed, you don’t need to complete the dungeon to complete the quest. You just need to go to the quest marker and play the Song of Reminiscence. Afterward, you can use the Song of Escape to leave the dungeon.

Eventually, your journey will take you to a place called Facility X-301. You’re on a mission to kill a creature called Tarmakum. However, the quest marker for this quest isn’t where this enemy is; that is just the entrance to the dungeon where Tarmakum is. Talking to the Defective Product NPC will trigger a quest called Serviceable Condition which you will need to complete to continue on your journey. You’ll be fighting a lot of robots and collecting parts to complete these quests.

After you’re done in Facility X-301, your quest will take you back to Luterra Castle. It is highly recommended that you save your Song of Return location at the Portal Statue in this area for later use. You’ll want to travel back here quickly several times over the next few hours and this will make life much easier.

The quest log will lead you by the hand for most of the rest of your journey. The only somewhat difficult quest is [Awakening] The Wounded Pilgrim. In this quest, you’ll be looking for evidence that Pilgrim Armen was attacked in the Parna Forest in North Vern. Unlike most quest objectives, this evidence doesn’t show up on your map and it isn’t marked by a large purple icon on your screen, making it a bit of a bother to find.

On the northwest corner of the map – marked in the red circle on the map above – you’ll see Herbalist Kobe and Gatherer Habaru. Walk past them to the north until you see a large stone cliff and a tree that has been knocked over. Walk along the cliff to the west of the tree and a command to Pick Up will appear above your character. That is the evidence you are looking for, which will trigger the rest of the quest.

The remainder of the Awakening quest is straightforward enough. Eventually, after several hours of visiting nearly every continent on the map, you’ll be sent to Promise Isle, where you’ll meet our old friend Allegro. He will give you an item. Go into your inventory and consume that item to gain your second Awakening skill.

It is a long journey but definitely a fun one and worth it for the impressively powerful skill that it unlocks as a result.