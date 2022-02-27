How to get and farm Aguav Berry in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Aguav Berries are some of the most sought after and useful berries to have in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Not only will they heal up to half of the max health of your Pokémon, but they can be used to temporarily stun any wild Pokémon that doesn’t like the bitter flavor. Here is how to get and farm Aguav Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The first way to get Aguav Berries is through the plowed fields in Jubilife Village. Talk to Colza and have him do the Berry Harvest. Choose the Special Berry Harvest and pay the 20,000 to have them plant it. You will then have a chance to get some Aguav Berries from it. It is not guaranteed, though, and you will likely only get a couple at a time for this.

Additionally, Massive Mass Outbreaks have a chance to give you Aguav Berries. First, you need to get the outbreak to spawn, and then travel to that region and search through the icons on the map. If there is a berry above the Pokémon icon of that outbreak, you can receive Aguav Berries by going there and battling and catching as many of those Pokémon as possible. Unfortunately, not all Massive Mass Outbreaks will give instances for Aguav Berries, but this is probably the most reliable way.