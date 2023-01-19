How to get and train a bird in Travellers Rest

Travellers Rest has been cruising along in the Early Access program on Steam for a while at this point, and there’s a bit of content to be chewed through. While most content is front and center, such as crafting brews or and cleaning filth, some are only hinted at until players happen to stumble upon them. One of these hidden mechanics is training a bird to insult your patrons — here’s how to get it.

How to find the mysterious vendor in Travellers Rest

There is a hidden vendor that will only appear after 2000 on Wednesday and Thursday. If you have staff, you can easily walk over while the bar is open, although upset customers could harm your reputation as you aren’t there to quiet them down. Move south from the tavern, and find the pond with a dock near the bottom.

From there, walk right through a camouflaged path to find a rather shady character that wants to ensure you aren’t part of the guard. Quell his fears about you being a guard, and then open the shop. The vendors shop consists entirely of bird-themed stuffs, and will set you back about 18 gold for everything necessary.

What to purchase from the mysterious vendor

Players will need to purchase a few specific things to begin hatching, and ultimately training, the parrot. Purchase the following items from the vendor; bear in mind pricing can change depending on bartering skill:

1 Parrot Egg

20 crackers

Bird Perch

Crackers cannot be crafted from the kitchen, even with yeast — they can currently only be purchased from the mysterious vendor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to hatch the parrot egg in Travellers Rest

Once you have the egg in your inventory, it’s a matter of hatching. For this, keep the egg inside your inventory while walking around and completing various tasks. We recommend keeping it in your hot bar so you can keep tabs on it without opening your inventory. Eventually, cracks will begin to show and the bird will come out, offering an achievement called ‘Eggs-plosion.’

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to mount and train your bird in Travellers Rest

Enter Design Mode in your tavern (default of ‘B’) and place the bird perch where you’d like the bird to sit. Afterwards, place the bird (much like a candle) on top of the perch. Now you can begin to train your bird as you see fit.

Image via Meraly on YouTube

The bird will use various phrases throughout the day, which can be reinforced with a cracker, effectively training it. You can reward the bird twice a day, and fully training your bird should take about twenty crackers — ten days if you never miss a phrase. Once the bird is fully trained, you’ll receive a second achievement called ‘Early Bird.’ This will notify players that the bird is fully trained, and doesn’t necessarily need further interactions.