The bar-management game Travellers Rest has players running a tavern, controlling everything from expansions to brewing beer, and from cooking to farming ingredients to keep the front-of-house running smoothly. Recipes can be as involved or as simple as players prefer, but some ingredients are harder to find than others, such as yeast. Here’s how to get yeast in Travellers Rest.

How to find yeast in Travellers Rest

There are five different types of yeast in Travellers Rest, but the only means of getting all five is unfortunately through ordering. The five types of yeast, and what they’re used for, is as follows:

Ale Yeast Needed for brewing ales

Bread Yeast Necessary ingredient for churning most bread types

Champagne Yeast A unique yeast for light and bubbly drinks

Lager Yeast Needed for brewing lager

Wine Yeast A necessary component for all wines ← Red, White, and Rose



It’s recommended to keep all types of yeast on hand, although some may opt to avoid Champagne Yeast depending on the brewing tactics and sale trends occurring in your game. Trends (viewable from the calendar either in-tavern or on the bulletin board outside) unlocks at tavern reputation level 10, which will give owners insight as to which finished foods, brews, and ingredients are trending. As all yeasts fall just short of 5 silver, keeping a heft on stock is ideal so there are no lapses in food crafting — it’s far more expensive to not have food and drink accessible than it is to purchase the ingredient outright. While the farming system works similar to that found in Stardew Valley, some items will simply need to be purchased outright.

Organization and success in Travellers Rest

Organizing your back-of-house, or kitchen area, to ensure that you understand what ingredients are running low at a quick glance is necessary for optimizing your work flow and income. We’ve found that organizing a chest solely for grain-like products, from barley to yeast, works best. Separate chests for meats, vegetables, malts, and fruits can all help keep the busy tavernkeeper organized while tending to the flurry of demands while open. An organized kitchen is a happy kitchen — look into expanding your tavern as quickly as possible to maximize growth potential.