On your way to kill Chaos? You’re gonna need to level up those Jobs. While you will naturally gain experience for each Job you have equipped (as well as experience for Jobs that you have Affinity for on gear,) you can also spend Anima Shards to level up those Jobs a little faster. You’ll need a whole boatload of them, so here’s how to get and use Anima Shards in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

You will naturally accumulate Anima Shards as you complete story stages. For example, if you play a stage on Story mode, you will typically get only one or two Anima Shards per stage clear. The higher the difficult, the more Anima Shards you can obtain. If you are looking to gain more Anima Shards, playing as a guest in Multiplayer can earn you additional Shards on successful clear of a stage. In short, harder stages, and play with friends.

You can spend these Anima Shards by going to any Save Point or World Map and access your Job Tree menu. While staring at your Job Tree, press the Triangle button to bring up Anima Shard menu. From here, you can allocate any Anima Shards (and later on, Anima Crystals) for bonus experience. Anima Shards grant 1,000 EXP, while Anima Crystals grant 10,000 EXP.