How to get and use Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets in Fallout 76

Despite being in the game for a while, you couldn’t get your hands on the Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket prizes in Fallout 76 until the Wastelanders DLC was released. That DLC brought in new forms of currency with one of the lesser-known ones being the Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets. These tickets can get you some good rewards as long as you know how to gather them and where to redeem them.

How to get Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets

The short answer to claiming these tickets is to kill Feral Ghouls. Odds are you have seen plenty of these enemies running across the map as you’ve made your way through Appalachia. You can find Feral Ghouls in areas like Flatwoods, Whitespring Resort, and Fort Defiance. Feral Ghouls have a two percent chance of dropping a Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket when killed. Unfortunately, that is the only way to get your hands on this currency.

How to redeem Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets

If you haven’t guessed it, you can redeem these tickets at Pleasant Valley Ski Resort. This is the area next to the Top of the World in the center of the Savage Divide region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the ski resort, head inside and make your way to the basement. Be careful of the Scorched that roam the area. The NPC you are looking for is the Bellhop Protectron. They can be found on the other side of the laser grid in the basement. Before you can reach them, you will need to complete the Key to the Past mission.

Most of the rewards you will get from giving a ticket to the Bellhop will be junk. This is useful if you like to take advantage of the game’s crafting system. You can also be rewarded with various clothing items so you can accessorize yourself. If you get lucky, you will get one of the fancy weapons. These include the Fancy Pump Action Shotgun and the Fancy Single Action Revolver.