How to get and use the Key of Balance in Lost Ark

As you’re wandering around Lost Ark, you will spend plenty of time sailing the seas between the islands and continents of Arkesia. The seas to the northeast of North Vern are home to the Gate of Harmony, which is not nearly as peaceful as it sounds. This swirling pool of water is the source of several different co-op events that can be really fun to take part in. If you’ve visited Tranquil Isle, then you’ve likely run into it on your way there.

If you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to unlock the Gate of Harmony. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to do that, here is what you need.

How to get the Key of Balance in Lost Ark

To open up the Gate of Harmony, you’ll need a Key of Balance. Getting them isn’t terribly difficult but it can take a bit of time. To get it, you’ll need to complete the Catch Jellyfish! daily co-op mission.

These daily missions are time-dependent, so you have to complete them at a certain time of day. All of the Timed Missions are accessible through the settings. To see when the next instance of Catch Jellyfish! is available, do the following:

Click the blue stopwatch on the left side of the screen

Select the Settings icon

Scroll down to Sailing

Scroll through the locations to find the Vern, Arthetine, and Anikka missions.

The first mission available in all these regions will be Catch Jellyfish! which can be tackled every day by visiting one of the ports on those continents. This mission is essentially a quick mini-game where you sail between locations on the map catching jellyfish.

What does the Key of Balance do in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have your Key of Balance, you need to find your way to the Gate of Harmony. This is a location that is right out in the middle of the ocean, so it can be a little tough to find. The easiest way to get to it is to head to Port Krona in North Vern and hop on your ship. The map above shows the location of the Gate of Harmony so you can chart your course more efficiently.

When you arrive at the Gate of Harmony, you just need to wait for the co-op event to start. This will place you into two teams on a mission to kill underwater creatures. Whichever team kills the most creatures will win.

Win or lose, you’ll be rewarded with a Chest of Harmony. Use your Key of Balance to open the chest and you’ll receive some pretty good rewards and Gienah’s Coin as your prize. You’ll need to get another Key of Balance to take part in the event again.