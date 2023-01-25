How to get and use the Lamp in Colossal Cave

The deep caverns in Colossal Cave are incredibly dark and the only thing that can help you in this scary adventure is a trusty lamp. However, if this is your first time playing, getting the lamp might not be as straightforward as it should be. So, to make sure you don’t get stuck at the beginning of your journey, here is how you can get the Lamp in Colossal cave, and how you can also use it afterward.

How to get the Lamp in Colossal Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a new game starts in Colossal Cave, you will find yourself in front of a wellhouse. To get the lamp, you will need to enter the building. You can do this by approaching the door and cycling through your actions (right-click) until you get the hand action to open the door. Left-click when you are next to the door with the hand action and you will open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over inside and, on the left, the first thing you will find on the table is the lamp. Do the same thing you did with the door to open it and you will pick up the lamp. You should also pick up the water, food, and key from this room.

How to use the Lamp in Colossal Cave

To use the lamp (or lantern) in Colossal Cave, you will just need to open your inventory. You can do this by either pressing “I” on your keyboard or by pressing the middle button on the mouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the inventory, you will have to left-click on the lamp and then left-click the “Lantern On” button. Doing this will activate your lamp to work forever and you won’t have to manually turn it on any time again.