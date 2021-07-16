How to get and use the Slingshot in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Players who are jumping back into Legends of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be eager to get their hands on the Slingshot. It’s an essential piece of equipment through the campaign. The good news is that the Slingshot will be rewarded to you from Bucha in the Faron Woods.

They will ask you to complete a quest that involves finding some Kikwis, and when you have tracked them all down you can return to Bucha and get the Slingshot. All you need to do is check in with the Kikwis that can be found hiding among plants, then report back to Bucha.



Once you get the Slingshot you will need to equip it by clicking the ZR button to bring up the items menu. Select the Slingshot and you will be able to fire Deku Seeds. Keep in mind, you can only actually use the Slingshot when you have a Deku Seed to fire with it. Deku Seeds can be found by cutting grass and breaking pots, or you can purchase them from the Bazaar if you wish.



The Slingshot can be used to stun enemies, or activate switches and open up new routes for climbing by knocking down vines.