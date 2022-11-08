What do hearts do in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

As you play through Sonic Frontiers, you will encounter no shortage of items that you can pick up. You have a lot to grab, from saving all of the Kocos in the area to getting the red and blue seeds of power and defense. One of the more abundant collectibles you will find are these little heart tokens, but the game doesn’t really explain what they do as you grab them. Here is what you need to know about them.

What do the hearts do in Sonic Frontiers?

While you would probably think that collecting the hearts in Sonic Frontiers plays into raising your health or life in the game, it actually does not affect Sonic at all. These hearts are called Memory Tokens, and they are dedicated to Sonic’s friends who are stuck between the physical and digital dimensions. Collecting these hearts helps you save them and progress the main story.

When you first start the game, you will be collecting pink hearts that are dedicated to Amy Rose. When you find her trapped, giving her these hearts will break her out of her prison, with more hearts down the line working to bring her back to a physical form. You will find your first use for these shortly after completing the game’s tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you play through Sonic Frontiers, you will be required to obtain more and more Memory Tokens, which may seem like a daunting task, but they are scattered all over the place. Just keep exploring and completing puzzles, and you will get all of the hearts you need to progress the story.

Every one of Sonic’s friends that you work to save will have a different kind of Memory Token that you need to grab for them. These are the memories that character has tied to Sonic and anchor them back into reality.