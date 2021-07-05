How to get Animo Nav Beacons in Warframe

Warframe is filled with boss fights. Some of them are easy to find, while others will require a bit more work. The Ambulas boss fight will require players to make their way to Hades, Pluto but for this, they will need 5 Animo Nav Beacons.

Getting these Animo Nav Beacons is a little awkward. The only way to get them is to hack Ambulas proxies on the Corpus Outpost Tileset on Pluto. The Ambulas Proxies are dropped into the missions by Condor Dropships. Players will need to defeat them and then hack them by interacting with them.

The proxies are not as difficult to defeat as the Ambulas boss, but they are still a tough enemy and players will want to equip weapons that do Electric, Magnetic, and Radiation damage to deal with them. Nova can pretty much one-shot them with the right build, thanks to her abilities.

Below, you can find all the Corpus Outpost nodes on Pluto, and the mission types you can find there. Defense missions are a solid place to farm them, as the Dropship will arrive once every five waves.