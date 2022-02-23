You’ll be hunting down a variety of resources in Destiny 2, with Ascendant Alloy becoming a critical source that you’ll be using at the Relic to craft weapons. Ascendant Alloy will be extremely useful, but you’ll need to work your way through The Witch Queen campaign to unlock it. Once you unlock access to the Reshaping the Engima quest, you’ll begin working with it. In this guide, we detail how to get Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 and why you need it.

There are a handful of ways you can obtain Ascendant Alloy. You’ll be able to earn them by completing weekly campaign missions in the Throne World or by working your way through The Witch Queen Offensives. Alternatively, you can also purchase them from the Cryptarch or Banshee-44 vendors on the Tower. You’ll want to visit both of these locations to learn what you need to exchange to grab them.

When you earn enough of these, you’ll take them to the Relic at the Enclave on Mars and use them to enhance the traits of your crafted weapons. Ascendant Alloy will be precious if you want to make your personalized weapons even stronger, so make sure to work your way through The Witch Queen content to unlock it.