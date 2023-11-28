How To Get Aura Mods In Warframe (Tips & Tricks)

Equipping an Aura mod in your Warframe can be an absolute game-changer for you and your squad.

When you started modding your first Warframe, you might have attempted to place a regular mod in the top slot, only to get a “this slot is reserved for Aura mods” error message. I got this message, which prompted me to browse endlessly through my library of mods, only to realize I didn’t have any. It’s easy to overlook this feature, but Aura mods are a fundamental aspect of Warframe that elevates your gameplay and supports team synergy. In this guide, I’ll outline everything you need to know about Aura mods in Warframe.

Aura Mods in Warframe Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aura mods go in the top slot in your Warframe’s mod section. They affect all players in your squad, which makes them especially useful for cooperative play. Here’s an example: Energy Siphon, one of the easiest-to-get aura mods, boosts energy recharge for the entire team.

How to Get Aura Mods in Warframe

The easiest way to get Aura mods is through Nightwave Cred Offerings, which you can access through the Orbiter’s Navigation console or the Main Menu. They’ll get reset daily and weekly, offering new challenges and opportunities to get more Aura mods.

Related: Warframe: How to Sell Weapons

Alternatively, you can get new Aura mods in Warframe from enemy drops, but you’d be leaving things up to chance.

Best Aura Mods for the Early Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s a list of some Aura mods you can snag in the early game that’ll come in handy:

Energy Siphon: This aura mod grants you and your squad a continuous boost to energy regeneration.

This aura mod grants you and your squad a continuous boost to energy regeneration. Corrosive Projection: This aura mod is an excellent choice for armor reduction, instantly making enemy encounters much more manageable.

This aura mod is an excellent choice for armor reduction, instantly making enemy encounters much more manageable. Growing Power: This aura mod is rare but amplifies your Warframe’s overall strength.

This aura mod is rare but amplifies your Warframe’s overall strength. High Noon: This aura mod enhances your melee capabilities if you’re a fan of gun blades.

Tips To Make The Most of Auras Mods in Warframe

Warframe can be overwhelming early on. Here are a few things I wish I had known about auras in Warframe when I started playing: