Warframe: How to Sell Weapons

When you first start playing Warframe, every new weapon is a blessing. It’s something new to try out as you get to grips with the game. These are also critical to your builds and how you play the game.

Over time, you will find you like some weapons and dislike others, as you find your preferred playstyle. This will vary for every Warframe player, and it’s important to keep your inventory in mind when thinking about trying to get rid of older weapons. You might also have too many weapons and run out of slots. There are two solutions to this, which is to sell some weapons or buy more slots. Here’s what you need to know how you can sell your weapons while playing Warframe.

Where to Sell Weapons in Warframe

To sell weapons, you need to open the main menu in Warframe, then go to Equipment. Click on the Inventory option to browse all your items. Use the icons at the top of the screen to choose Primary, Secondary, or Melee weapons to see everything you own.

After clicking any of the available items you have on the screen, these will appear on the right side, and you can select which ones you’d like to sell at the bottom of your screen. You can choose to have multiple items on this list, or you may want to go through everything one at a time. There’s no wrong answer, and it’s an entirely personal preference. For every item you sell in Warframe, you’ll receive credits for offering up that item, and it’s important to note you won’t receive other resources or currency for this action.

How to Buy New Weapon Slots in Warframe

When you want to expand the amount of weapon slots you have on your Warframe account, you’ll need to make your way over to the Market module, which you can find in the Orbiter. Any two Weapon Slot expansions for your Warframe character costs 12 Platinum, which is the premium currency of the game. It’s not easy to come by, but there are many ways to get Platinum, and it is quite easy to farm some items that you can sell to other players and earn enough for the weapon slots.

Rare mods, Prime parts, and Riven Mods can all be sold to other players for Platinum through your Clan Dojo.