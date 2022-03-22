How to get back to Svartalfheim after killing Sinmara in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is a colossal expansion. After completing what seems like the final main quest, Pride of the Aesir, and killing Sinmara, you’re kicked out of Svartalfheim and back into Eivor’s body. However, the story feels unfinished, and you’re desperate to return. This guide explains how to get back to Svartalfheim and finish the story.

How to return to Svartalfheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you leave Svartalfheim and become Eivor once more, Valka tells you to meet her by a fire that night if you want to face your fears. While the game doesn’t highlight it, this adds a new quest for you to complete. You can find the Beyond Fear quest to the south of Ravensthorpe.

Follow the quest marker and do as Valka says. Eivor will get tied up and must face a seemingly endless horde of wolves until the wolf that attacked her the night her father died appears. You need to attack and kill this wolf to complete the quest. Once you do, you’ll see Eivor lie down, and you’ll enter Svartalfheim once more, many years after the events of the last quest. From here, you can follow the final story arc and complete the expansion.