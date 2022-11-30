How to get Bagon Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In the newest Pokémon game, which takes place in the region of Paldea named Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are many new things and Pokémon for players to enjoy. However, Paldea and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have also brought back some of the older and more popular pokémon, such as Bagon, which evolves at a later point into its final form Salamence. Bagon doesn’t just have the ability to evolve into a very powerful pokémon; it also provides players with a needed resource to craft with, Bagon Scales. In this guide, we’ll look at how and where you can get Bagon scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Bagon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bagon starts out as a small but still pretty dangerous Pokémon. Unfortunately, they’re also quite rare to find out on the map, so you’ll have to keep a sharp eye out for them as you travel. According to the Pokédex, Bagon prefers to live in caves, but you might be able to find them out in the open. Bagon is easy to identify, thanks to its bright blue body and white head.

This pokémon is the main source for Bagon Scales, which you’ll need to craft certain TMs with. TMs, or Technical Machines, are powerful moves that you can teach to one pokémon before it is consumed. As such, you’ll need to acquire more if you want to teach more pokémon the same move. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of different TMs that you can teach your pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bagon Scales are obtained through either capturing or defeating a Bagon, Shelgon, or Salamence. You can go about battling a Bagon in two different ways, through the normal turn-based battle system or by using the new automatic battle method. This method involves tossing out the pokémon at the top of your party in order to battle by itself. They will continue to battle until they run out of HP or they find a foe they cannot defeat. Remember, as a Bagon is a Dragon-type pokémon, they are particularly weak to other Dragon-types, Fairy, and Ice-type Pokémon.