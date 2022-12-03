There are a large number of materials and ingredients that you can collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Barboach Slime is just one of the many ingredients that you can expect to obtain at some point in the games. Like most materials you come across, you can use Barboach Slime to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. This guide will show you how to get Barboach Slime in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Barboach is one of the many pokémon from previous titles in the franchise that you can find throughout both Scarlet and Violet. Despite not being the easiest pokémon to locate, you can get Barboach very early in the game. You will discover more of this pokémon once you have unlocked the ability to traverse the water. You can also find Barboach’s evolution, Whiscash, later in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see by Barboach’s habitat data, this pokémon likes to live in ponds around the Paldea region. Barboach will frequently dive underwater to avoid contact so it is best to interact with this pokémon from a distance by throwing a pokéball at it. The earliest you can find Barboach is in the ponds around Los Platos during the tutorial. Make sure to bring a pokémon who knows grass-type moves since Barboach is weak to grass attacks.

Just like with other pokémon materials, you will need to battle Barboach and Whiscash in the wild if you want to get your hands on some Barboach Slime. Each time you defeat or capture one of these two pokémon in the wild, you will get up to three Barboach Slime added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use Barboach Slime to make TM133 Earth Power and TM149 Earthquake.