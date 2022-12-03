How to get Seviper Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Seviper Fangs are just one of the many materials that you can find in the games and they come from the fang snake pokémon. Like most of the materials you gather, you can use Seviper Fangs to make TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. This guide will show you how to get Seviper Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Seviper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Seviper is one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. While not the most difficult pokémon to find, Seviper’s spawn location is limited to one area of the map. Luckily, those who are looking for this pokémon will not have to travel very far since their spawn location is pretty close to home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Seviper’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in South Province Area Three and South Province Area Five. These are the same two areas where you can find Zangoose. The two pokémon typically spawn near each other because they have a rivalry. Since Seviper is a poison-type pokémon you will want to bring a pokémon with you that knows either ground or psychic-type moves.

To obtain Seviper Fangs, you will need to battle Seviper in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Seviper, you will get up to three Seviper Fangs added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get fangs from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against this pokémon. Seviper Fangs can be used to make TM026 Poison Tail and TM083 Poison Jab.