The Bond Fragments you acquire in Fire Emblem Engage are crucial to leveling up your Emblem rings. The more powerful Emblem Rings you have at your disposal, the more powers you can expect to use in combat alongside a legendary Emblem character. There are multiple ways to find Bond Fragments throughout your playthrough of Fire Emblem Engage. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to find Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage

The best way to obtain Bond Fragments is by completing achievements and claiming them on the Bulletin Board in Somniel. You unlock this location when you reach Chapter 3, and you can freely roam around this location. Not everything will be available, but the Bulletin Board will appear, and you can visit it in-between chapters to claim any achievements you may have unlocked. This is one of the earlier ways you can begin collecting Bond Fragments. You can find the Bulletin Board at the

Related: How to get the Draconic Time Crystal and how it works in Fire Emblem Engage

After you complete a battle and begin to explore a location, there’s a chance you might find Bond Fragments on the ground. These locations and other resources you might find appear after a battle, and they look like spots with glowing lights. You can see them rising from the ground. You need to interact with these locations to pick up the item. They won’t always be Bond Fragments, but it’s a good idea to comb an entire exploration location to make sure you find everything. After exploring a location, speak to every comrade with a chat box above their head. There’s a chance they might also give you some Bond Fragments.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you will earn Bond Fragments after finishing a chapter and moving on to the next section. These are the ones you missed, so you won’t miss out.

While playing Fire Emblem Engage, you will need to spend Bond Fragments at Somniel to upgrade the Emblem Rings you collect.