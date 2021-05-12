How to get Books in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are four exotic resources you’ll be hunting down in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC. You’re looking to acquire Clothing, Luxuries, Delicacies, and Books. Of the four, Books are likely the most difficult to find and add to your location. You need to gather up all four to increase Dublin’s Renown, turning it into a hub for worldwide trade. There are two ways for you to obtain Books.

The first method remains the same for all of the exotic resources. They’re going to be stashed away somewhere in Ireland inside chests. You can find these chests by looking for the yellow wealth landmarks on your map and seeking them out. The ones holding the exotic resources are typically easy to find, and that means you won’t have to solve too many small puzzles to access them. The more you wander around Ireland, the higher chance you have of finding them.

The second method is specific for Books, and you need to unlock the Lisurrow Trade Post. By retrieving the deed for the post and unlocking it, you’ll gain access to one book per minute of playing Valhalla. You can retrieve the exotic goods your trade outposts have been collecting by visiting Azar back in Dublin.

You’ll want to visit Azar often. They accept all of the exotic resources and provide several rewards for your hard work, rewarding you additional weapons, armor, and decorations for your ship alongside renown for Dublin.