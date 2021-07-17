How to get boxing gloves in Roblox Wacky Wizards
Grab the newest update in Roblox Wacky Wizards.
Wacky Wizards is a Roblox game, which revolves around potion brewing. There are numerous potions to brew, and each recipe requires different ingredients. An update in the game introduced a new ingredient called Boxing Gloves. The ingredient is required to craft boxing-based potions in Wacky Wizards, and here is how to get it.
How to get Boxing Gloves
In order to get Boxing Gloves, you need to craft three potions in total. Each potion will be required to unlock the next passage of the quest you need to complete. A Hot potion is the first one you need to brew, followed by a Giant potion and a DNA potion. Here are all the steps you need to follow:
- Head over to the blocked cave entrance at Volcano and use the Hot potion. A Hot potion can be brewed using a Chilli Pepper.
- Use the potion on the entrance wall so that it burns down.
- Enter the cave and interact with Glinda the Witch.
- She will give you the Giant key, which you need to use to open the secret cavern inside the cave. However, you need to consume Giant potion in order to use the Giant Key.
- Brew a Giant potion by combining two Giant’s Ears.
- Consume the potion and use the key to enter the secret cavern.
- Walk inside the cavern, and you’ll come across The Collector.
- Interact with Collector, and he will ask for a DNA potion.
- Head back to the brewing cauldron and craft a Shrink Ray potion using a Chameleon and Fairy.
- Once done, consume the potion, which will reduce your size significantly.
- As a small character, enter the brewing cauldron, and it will automatically take your DNA for the potion.
- Once you have the DNA portion head back to the cavern and hand it over to The Collector.
- This will unlock the bridge, which you need to cross, followed by interacting with The Guardian.
- He will ask you to join either Wizard or the Witches. Once you have joined a faction, you’ll automatically get the Boxing Gloves in your inventory regardless of the choice.