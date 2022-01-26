How to get Bright Dust in Destiny 2

For Destiny 2 players who want to get their hands on cosmetics but who don’t want to part with too much real-world cash, then Bright Dust is the answer. This resource can be earned through various means in the game and will allow players to purchase a selection of cosmetic options from the Eververse store each week.

Below, you will find a range of ways to earn Bright Dust each month. There is something of a limit on how much you can get, as Bungie seems reasonably intent on pushing people toward real-world cash purchases in the Eververse store.

The Season Pass

The Season Pass is filled with Bright Dust and is a solid investment for those looking for good value from Destiny 2. The free track alone contains 7500 Bright Dust, while the paid track will add another 3000 Bright Dust to that tally.

Bright Engrams

Bright Engrams can contain Bright Dust. These are random rewards from play and contain various amounts of Bright Dust if you get lucky. You can bring them to the Eververse store to open them and find out what is inside.

Seasonal Challenges

While not all seasonal challenges reward Bright Dust, some of them do, so make sure you check what is on offer each week of each season in the way of challenges. They can reward anywhere up to 300 Bright Dust. Finishing all the challenges each season will net you a whopping 10,000 Bright Dust.

Vendors

Many vendors, such as Zavala, Drifter, and Shaxx, will hand out weekly challenges that can reward Bright Dust. It is not a massive amount, but every little helps when gathering up this important resource.

Finally, each vendor can offer you repeatable bounties worth 10 Bright Dust each. It’s not much, but if you just need to earn a small amount more to afford what you want, it can be a life-saver.