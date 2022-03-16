How to get Calder’s Fury in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Calder’s Fury is one of the powerful new weapons you can pick up in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. It has an interesting perk that is beneficial to most builds and can get you out of using the gear you loan if you take the power level boost to start this expansion. This guide explains how to get the weapon, so you can start killing enemies much faster.

How do you acquire Calder’s Fury?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Calder’s Fury is a reward for completing the Blazing a Trail main quest. Once you’ve killed Calder, you can walk up to his body and loot him to pick it up. The weapon dropped with some decent stats for us, including a high attack rating. The thing that sets this two-handed Mythical Dane Axe apart is its perk, which restores a small amount of health with every kill. If you’re struggling to survive the fights in Svartalfheim, then this weapon can help you keep your head above water.

The weapon drops in its Mythical state and is already better than anything you’ll get from the loan gear in the expansion. Havi can use it in conjunction with a shield, meaning you can play around with the runes slotted into each to refine the build you’re using and help it work for your play style.