How to get cash in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC

If you want to purchase and upgrade weapons while trying to escape Vaas’s mind in the Far Cry 6 Insanity DLC, you will need cash. Not even in the mental maze can you escape the need for cold, hard capital.

There are a number of ways to get cash in the DLC, but some of them are riskier than others. In this guide, we will run through the various ways you can get your hands on some cash.

Killing enemies

The most common way is by taking out enemies. Dead enemies leave a glowing energy ball on the ground that can contain cash and ammo if you walk over it.

Chests

Chests are dotted all around the area, and will be marked on your minimap when you are close. Opening them can net you plenty of cash.

Selling unwanted powers

Picking up powers is a great way to get valuable buffs, but if you don’t want the power that is on offer, or don’t have room for it, you can opt to sell it for 100 Cash instead.

Selling weapons

If you have weapons that you don’t want, or if you pick up new weapons from the weapon shrines by rerunning them then you can sell those weapons for cash, directly from the inventory.