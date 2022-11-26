Where to find Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cetoddle, introduced with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is a small, adorable Pokémon that, much like its name, enjoys toddling around. Cetoddle evolves into a Cetitan later on, gaining power and losing quite a bit of its cuteness. Cetoddle isn’t a Pokémon that you’ll find anywhere in the game, but you’ll be glad to have it on your team once you can find it. This guide will explain to you where you can find the Cedtoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cetoddle is an Ice-Pokémon and is quite large and very heavy. Resembling a cross between a Narwhal and a snowball, this Pokémon is aptly named for how it moves, toddling around the wilds. The Pokédex entry states that Cetoddle prefers to travel in pods of around five, but you can find individuals roaming about.

This Terra Whale Pokémon is only found in the cold areas of Paldea, preferring to stay in its natural habitat. Cetoddle can be a little tough to discern from the bright white snow of the areas that it prefers to frequent, but you should definitely keep an eye out for them. Once they’ve evolved, the Cetoddle is quite a powerful force, and even before then.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cetoddle, according to its Pokédex entry, is located on the Glasdeao Mountain, and you’ll be able to catch it quite easy once you’ve reached this area. Cetoddle is an Ice-Type Pokémon, which means you’ll want to make sure that you keep certain type match-ups in mind when you’re trying to catch this little guy. Ice-Type Pokémon, like Cetodle, are very weak to Fire, Rock, Steel, and Fighting-type movesets, so make sure that you don’t attack them with those unless you’re very under levelled. It’s also important to remember that Ice-Type Pokémon moves are super-effective against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon, so try not to face the Cetoddle with these Pokémon types, or you may have a really bad time.