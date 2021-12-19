How to get Changeling Roots in Wytchwood

Changeling Roots are an important ingredient in the early parts of Wytchwood. This is especially true during the Bear storyline, when you’ll need two of them to craft a Metamorphosis Elixir for spiking the Bear’s Honey Mead. They’re an easy ingredient to miss though. A quick look at your Grimoire shows you they can be found in the Forest and the Field, but aside from that, there aren’t any more details. So where can you find them?

Changeling Roots can be gathered from Changelings, and the best place to find Changelings early in the game is in this specific section of the Forest.

You’ll know you’re in the right area when you see giant mushrooms, Fireflies, Fairies, and Ragamuffin. The Changelings aren’t immediately obvious because at first they look very similar to the red Hagshrooms that also populate the clearing. You can identify the Changelings by their wider, rounder caps. Turning on your Witch Eye Sense and highlighting one of them will show you their weaknesses: Interaction and your Logger’s Hatchet.

With your Hatchet equipped, interact with one of the Changelings so it jumps out of the ground. Before it can run away, just chase it down and hit it with your Hatchet. After you give it a good chop, the Changeling should drop one of its Roots — perfect for all your shapeshifting needs.

