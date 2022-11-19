There are multiple resources you can find by battling Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the Pokémon in Paldea drop these materials after you defeat or capture them from a Pokémon battle, but several of them are harder to find than others. One of the more difficult resources to find is Charcadet Soot. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Charcadet Soot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Charcadet Soot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Charcadet Soot is a material that drops off of the incredibly rare Charcadet, a Pokémon that was introduced to the Pokémon series in Scarlet and Violet. It has a good chance to appear throughout the Paldea region, typically closer to the continent’s center. However, the problem with this Pokémon is that it is a rare spawn. You will need to have a good amount of luck on your side to appear, and that means acquiring Charcadet Soot comes down to luck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We had a good amount of luck finding Charcadet in the east mountains. Again, it can spawn nearly anywhere in Paldea, outside of the northern icy regions, which makes sense because it is a Fire-type Pokémon. If you’ve already captured this Pokémon, you may consider yourself extremely lucky, and you could be better off exploring the region until it jumps in front of your path once again.

A good way to potentially increase the chance of Charcader appearing is by having a Picnic and eating a sandwich that boosts your encounter rate with Fire-type Pokémon. It will increase the chances of you find Charcadet while exploring the game, but the same goes for any other Fire-type Pokémon you can find in Paldea.