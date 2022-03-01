One of the coolest new features in Elden Ring from previous Souls games is the ability to summon your very own monster. Most monsters have some representation as Ashes, from a pack of Wolves to a small regiment of Living Jars. If you’ve taken a trip down to the underground areas, you probably have run into the Clayman — slow moving spear-wielders that do a decent amount of damage, but resist any non-striking damage thrown their way. If you want your very own, you’ll want to know how to get Clayman Ashes in Elden Ring.

You will need access to the Ainsel River area. You can technically reach it as early as soon as you reach Lake of Liurnia, but this is a high level zone full of dangerous creatures, so you should really wait until you’re level 60 or higher. It is easiest to reach these Ashes while you are doing Ranni’s Questline, as the portal you enter from Renna’s Rise will take you nearby the ashes. Renna’s Rise only unlocks during the quest, so if you haven’t done it, you cannot enter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After entering Ainsel River and stopping at the nearby Site of Grace, simply proceed south along the tunnel. Once you spill out into the next main room, you will have to deal with a magic-slinging monstrosity. It’s best to dispose of any Clayman adds shuffling about before trying to deal with the main threat — simply stay behind some ruins to avoid taking magic damage.

Once you’ve disposed of it, you can proceed further to the southwest, hugging the edge, and locate some Clayman milling about. Get rid of them, and look near the corner of the area — there you will find your Clayman Ashes. The Clayman Ash summons are equally as tanky as their actual counterparts, but don’t expect them to do any damage.