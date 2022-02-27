Where to find Ranni the Witch in Elden Ring – Three Sisters location

You meet Ranni the Witch close to the start of your Elden Ring journey; she’s the one who gives you the Spirit Summoning Bell. You won’t see her for quite some time. However, you can find out in the world if you’re willing to adventure the long journey to locate her. In this guide, we share where you need to go to find Ranni the Witch in Elden Ring and where you need to go to see the Three Sisters.

You have quite a journey. You’ll find her by scaling the Caria Manor. You’ll be able to find the Caria Manor in the northwest region of Liurnia, outside of the Road to the Manor site of grace. You’ll need to fight through multiple enemies, hand-like spiders, spirit wolves, aggressive wolves, and a sizeable sword-wielding ogre when you arrive at the location.

When you reach the top of Caria Manor, you’ll meet the boss Royal Knight Loretta. You’ll need to defeat them to advance past this location and into the Threes Sisters area. Once you’re in the Three Sisters, head to the west side of the place where a Dragon is protecting Ranni’s Rise tower. Inside the building, at the top, will be Ranni the Witch. You can speak with her and agree to enter her service, undergoing a quest with several characters you may have encountered on your way here.