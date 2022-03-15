How to get Iron Ore in Green Hell

Whether players are trying to develop some form of shelter to pass the night, or just start a fire, Green Hell is an unforgiving experience. Players will constantly need to be on the lookout for materials, such as iron ore, and resources.

Iron ore can be difficult to find in Green Hell — players will need to find small caves to find a node, which often gives only one or two pieces of ore. This, in turn, makes more advanced tools a rarity, even for a more-established player within the Amazon. Non-primitive tools should be used sparingly, if at all, until a decent collection is established at base.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will need to craft a pickaxe to harvest the iron, using two stones together for the stone blade, and then a stick and rope. Bear in mind that, once the iron node is found, it can be difficult to strike without hitting the cave walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Try various positions around the node (away from the dominant arm, to give room for the swing), and go slowly while trying to harvest. The primitive pickaxe breaks easily, and it isn’t unheard of to break the pickaxe without managing to harvest the iron node.