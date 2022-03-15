How to make a mold in Green Hell

The survival-builder title Green Hell continues to impress upon players the difficulty of surviving in what’s left of the Amazon jungle. With realistic crafting — such as the struggles of building a fire in Green Hell — developing molds can be a bit of a daunting experience.

Players looking to create a mold in Green Hell will need to first gather mud, which ultimately unlocks many of the more advanced crafting techniques and recipes. To do this, players should stand in a river or other body of water and open the interaction menu to find the ‘Take mud’ option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will then need to make the mud mixing pit with eight logs and some rope and begin crafting mud bricks. Harvesting a singular mud brick will create three Empty Mold pieces, which can then be used to develop more advanced tools.

Mud bricks are an important resource for developing an advanced livable area, ranging from shelters to forges. Combing these empty molds with metals and primitive tools, such as the stone axe, will allow players to develop metal tools that last much longer than primitives. It’s wise to always have some mud bricks baking and keeping a lit fire to develop the charcoal into ash will help hasten the process.