Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different materials and ingredients for you to track down and use to craft different items. Pokémon materials are typically used to create Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can gather is Combee Honey which comes straight from the honeycomb pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Combee Honey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Combee Honey location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other materials in the games, you will need to find the pokémon associated with the material to get it. While Diglett Dirt comes from Diglett, Combee Honey comes from Combee. You will need to track down Combee in the game to obtain its honey. Luckily, you don’t need to progress too far into the game to find this innocent little honeycomb pokémon. Make sure to watch out for any Vespiquen though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Combee can be spotted in a few areas near the beginning of the game. During the tutorial, you can find groups of Combee near flowers in the fields around Los Platos in Southern Province Area One. You will typically see three or four of this pokémon in one place. You can also find Combee in Southern Province Area Two after completing the tutorial. This pokémon likes to hang around the olive fields in this area.

Like with other pokémon, you will need to battle Combee and either defeat or capture it to get Combee Honey. You can also obtain Combee Honey from Vespiquen later in the game when you are ready to battle it. Each time you defeat or capture one of these pokémon, you will get one or two Combee Honey which can be used to craft TMs at a TM Machine provided you have unlocked a crafting recipe that requires it.