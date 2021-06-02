How to get Companions in Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online has introduced companions, npcs that will travel the land, go on adventures with players, and fight by there side in combat. The more time players spend with a companions, and the more they fight together, the great the skills of their companion will become.

After some time, companions will grow to trust players to the point of sharing their person quest with them, which is the only way in the game to get these quests.

How to get Companions

So long as players have purchased the Blackwood expansion, and have access to the Blackwood Chapter, they can unlock two Companions through completing associated quests in the Blackwood zone.

Bastian Hallix can be found south of Deepscorn Hollow along the southwest coast of Blackwood

Mirri Elendis can be found north of Doomvault Vulpinaz in northern Blackwood

Where can companions be Summoned?

Players can summon your Companions almost anywhere in Tamriel, however, there are some notable exceptions. In population-limited instances such as dungeons, group arenas, and trials, each Companion present counts against the population cap as if they were a player. In these areas, players will always take priority, and your Companions will be auto-dismissed as needed as other players zone in.

Companions cannot be summoned in PvP areas, Solo Arenas, or in housing instances. If a players relationship with a companion deteriorates enough, the companion can also unsummon itself and refuse to answer any summons.