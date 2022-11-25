There are plenty of ingredients and materials for you to track down as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One of the many materials that you can gather in the games is Croagunk Poison and which comes from the toxic frog pokémon. This material can be used to make TMs at TM Machines around the map so you can teach your pokémon new moves. This guide will show you how to get Croagunk Poison in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Croagunk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Croagunk is one of the many pokémon from previous games that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This toxic frog pokémon is a poison/fighting-type that is a worthwhile member of your team if you manage to get one. There are only a few places where you can find this pokémon in the wild. Luckily, you can get Croagunk pretty early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Croagunk’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in two different areas; South province Area Five, and West Province Area Two. Croagunk likes to spawn around water and in wetlands. You can easily find Croagunk by searching around rivers and in the wetland section of South Province Area Five. Later in the game, you can find Croagunk and Toxicroak on the northern edge of Casseroya Lake.

If you want to get your hands on some Croagunk Poison, you will need to battle wild Croagunk and Toxicroak. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Croagunk or Toxicroak, you will get up to three Croagunk Poison added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use Croagunk Poison to make TM 039 Low Sweep, Tm 073 Drain Punch, TM 102 Gunk Shot, and TM 148 Sludge Bomb.