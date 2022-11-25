How to get Tatsugiri Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you make your way across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various ingredients and materials that you can use for crafting. The materials that you find will mainly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Tatsugiri Scales are just one of the many materials in the games and they come from the sushi pokémon. Here is how you get Tatsugiri Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tatsugiri is one of the many Gen IX pokémon that is making their first appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This dragon/water-type pokémon is reminiscent of sushi and is only found in one area around the entire Paldea region. Thankfully, locating this pokémon isn’t extremely difficult once you reach the area it spawns. Just make sure to bring a pokémon who knows fairy, electric, or grass-type moves to make the battle easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tatsugiri can only be found around Casseroya Lake. This is the lake that is in the northwest region of the map. When you reach this area, the pokémon that you find here will be around level 50, so make sure your pokémon are leveled appropriately. Tatsugiri is mainly found swimming around the lake but can also be found washed ashore on the islands in the middle of the body of water.

You can obtain Tatsugiri Scales by battling wild Tatsugiri and either defeating or capturing them. Each time one is defeated or caught, you will get up to three Tatsugiri Scales added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use Tatsugiri Scales to make TM 100 Dragon Dance, TM 115 Dragon Pulse, and TM 140 Nasty Plot. Each of these recipes requires three scales to make along with other materials.