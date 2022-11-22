Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to track down as you make your way through the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Cufant Tarnish is one of the many materials you will find in the games and it comes from the elephant pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Cufant Tarnish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Cufant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet have a material that is associated with their evolution line. Just like how you can get Larvesta Fuzz from Larvesta, you can get Cufant Tarnish from Cufant and Copperajah. Before you can get your hands on this material, you will first need to track down Cufant. Luckily, Cufant isn’t the most difficult pokémon to find and they spawn pretty frequently.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Cufant’s habitat information, you can only find this pokémon in East Province Area Three. This is the desert area to the north of Levincia and east of Zapapico. Once you reach this area, it shouldn’t take you very long to spot a Cufant or two. They often spawn in groups, making them easier to spot than most other pokémon in the desert. Since Cufant is a steel-type pokémon, make sure to have a fire-type with you since Cufant is weak to fire-type moves.

Related: Where to find Makuhita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Cufant in the wild to obtain their material. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Cufant or Copperajah, you will get up to three Cufant Tarnish added to your collection of materials. You can use the Cufant Tarnish to craft TMs at TM Machines around the map as long as you have unlocked recipes that require the material.