How to get cured of a disease by a witch doctor in DogLife – Witchcraft achievement

There are a handful of diseases your animal can encounter in DogLife. Some of them you can receive when attempting to mate with another animal. But you can also catch them if you’ve been in a fight with an animal, and the diseased creature bites or scratches you. When you live inside a home, you can typically have your animal look sick, so your owner takes you to the vet for a checkup. However, if you’re a stray, you won’t be so lucky. Here’s what you need to know about getting cured of a disease by a witch doctor and getting the Witchcraft achievement in DogLife.

Unless a homeowner takes you home, the only medical way you have to cure your diseases as an animal on the street is to seek out the Witch Doctor. You can find them underneath the Activities tab, and you scroll to the bottom. The Witch Doctor has a magician-like icon next to their name.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on the Witch Doctor, and your animal will have to offer a small bit of payment, typically a whisker or a toenail, as a payment. To help you, they’ll provide you with some of the worst-sounding liquids or edibles to help cure you, such as a whale liver. Sometimes, these cures do legitimately help you. Your animal might take a bit of damage and lose some health, but they’re cured of the disease. Other times, it makes things worse overall, and you still have the disease.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All of it appears to be random, and there’s no way to control the outcome. When you’re a dog on the street, you have little choice when it comes to medical professionals, so you can take what you can get. Hopefully, you survive the Witch Doctor treatment and receive the cured notification. If you do, you’ll also complete the Witchcraft achievement.