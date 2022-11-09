How to get custom loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Custom loadouts are critical to success in Warzone 2.0, giving you access to your kits with all the attachments and gear you’ll need to last into the endgame. Like the original Warzone, there are multiple ways to acquire your loadout, with some making their return and others wholly new. This guide details all the ways you can get a custom loadout drop in Warzone 2.0 so you’re ready for whatever fight comes your way.

Getting custom loadout drops in Warzone 2.0

There are three main ways to equip your custom loadout in Warzone 2.0. Two of them are returning classics, and one is brand new.

Buy your loadout drop from a Shop . Shops are the new Buy Stations, and you can purchase loadout drops from them wherever you are on the map.

. Shops are the new Buy Stations, and you can purchase loadout drops from them wherever you are on the map. Pick up your loadout from a drop public event. As with legacy Warzone, loadout crates will periodically fall from the sky, giving any player alive a chance for a free loadout. Beware that such crates quickly become a high-value location, and using one in the open can make you an easy target.

The new way to get a loadout drop is by clearing AI-controlled locations called Strongholds. Strongholds are complexes scattered around Al Mazrah and filled with NPC combatants. Once cleared of enemies, you and your squad will need to disarm a bomb at the heart of the area, at which point you’ll be rewarded with your custom loadout and if you’re the first to clear it, a Black Site Key.

Black Sites are the Vaults of Warzone 2.0, and their keys are only found for completing Strongholds before anyone else. They’re more dangerous, AI-controlled spaces that, similar to Strongholds, hold tougher enemies and better rewards. Completing a Black Site will reward a permanent Weapon Blueprint and powerful gear for the rest of the match.