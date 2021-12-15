How to get Dango Milk in Genshin Impact

Food dishes in Genshin Impact provide a variety of buffs and benefits for your team. With the release of the Inazuma region of Genshin Impact, various new foods have been provided. Dango milk is a snack that combines the sweetness of dango to the richness of milk and perfectly captures the thematic atmosphere of this Japan-inspired region of Teyvat.

Dango Milk in and of itself is not an ingredient, which means there are no craftables that require this item, and similar to other drinks and snacks such as Wolfhook Juice, Apple Cider, and Berry & Mint Burst, it cannot be crafted and must be purchased. Dango Milk is a purchasable item from the merchant Tomoki in Inazuma City. Tomoki is located right by the Alchemy Bench in Inazuma City and next to the Adventurer’s Guild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The milk comes for 1,500 Mora and is limited to only two purchases a day. Dango Milk not only restores 26% of Max HP to the character who consumes it, but it also regenerates 570 HP for 30 seconds at a five-second interval. It’s important to note that Dango Milk, like other foods, cannot be used on other players’ characters in Co-Op Mode.

Further restriction on purchasing this sweet drink is that you must first complete Act I of Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest titled Reflections of Mortality. Once this has been completed, the Dango Milk will become purchasable.