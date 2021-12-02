How to get Daredevil Skills in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout your time in Mexico, you might be asked to do some crazy and wild stunts in Forza Horizon 5. One of those tasks is to get Daredevil Skills in FH5. Daredevil Skills are not difficult, but if you’re new to the series, it might be tough to know the requirements. We’ve got you covered, so let’s take a look at how you can acquire a Daredevil Skill driving through Mexico.

As mentioned earlier, Daredevil Skills are not terribly hard to obtain. You will need two key components in order to get a Daredevil Skill: a car that can attain a high MPH, and some cars on the road.

The former shouldn’t be too hard. Find a vehicle that is A class or higher and has solid Speed and Acceleration attributes. Try ones that have at least 7.0 in the Speed department.

The next component involves having other cars around. In order to receive the Daredevil Skill, you will need to be going rather fast — we’re talking well over 100 MPH — and have a Great or higher Miss three times in a very short period of time.

Great or higher Misses happen when a vehicle nearly hits, but does not make contact, with another car on the road. The closer you get without touching, the better the skill boost.

If you’re looking to get any Accolades or Challenges that require the Daredevil Skill done quickly, we recommend two things. One, turn on Horizon Solo. This will populate AI, Drivatar-controlled cars on the road en masse. This should give you plenty of other cars to work with.

Second, find a spot on the map in which you can get solid, straight-line speed on the road. A good spot for this is the major highway that runs through the center region of Baja California.

To find the highway on the map, look for the road that is marked by a thick white bar. Here’s what we’re talking about:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will cut down on sharper turns, places where it’s harder to get speed.