How to get Dead Silence in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Dead Silence is one of the several Field Upgrades you can grab in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It’s a useful item that enables it, so your footsteps are temporarily silent, making it more difficult for enemies to find you during a multiplayer match. If you’re looking to unlock it or use it during a match, there are a few things you need to do first. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Dead Silence in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Beta.

How to unlock Dead Silence in MW 2 Beta

The Dead Silence Field Upgrade is not immediately available. You will need to level up your profile to level 30. When you reach this point, you can swap it into a customized loadout and use it for your preferred perks, weapons, and equipment. If you have not reached this point, the only way to use Dead Silence is to spawn into the game with any pre-created loadouts the MW 2 team has provided everyone.

Related: The best Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

How to use Dead Silence in MW 2 Beta

Dead Silence is not immediately available when you start a match. It’s a Field Upgrade that needs time to charge before you use it. It might take a life or two before you can use it, typically two minutes after the start of a match. Following this duration, the icon on the lower left of your screen where Dead Silence is available will appear and have a yellow border. You can activate it by clicking the R1 and L1 buttons or the RB and LB buttons to activate the Field Upgrade. The outside of your screen will have a small, white aura, indicating Dead Silence is activated. It will only work for a limited time.