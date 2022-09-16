The best Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

There are multiple perks you can choose to add to your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 loadout. These perks are passive buffs that will enhance your gameplay throughout a match, potentially giving you an edge against other players. You can create multiple combinations of these perks, and you will want to switch them around based on your loadout. This guide covers the best Perks you can use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The best Perks in MW 2 Beta

You will have the chance to swap out your perks when you unlock customized loadouts when you reach level four on your profile.

Related: All vehicles available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta – Cars, tanks, and more

Battle Hardened

Battled Hardened is a basic perk, giving you reduced effects against an enemy’s Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. This perk also makes you immune to Snapshot grenades. It’s an excellent choice to ensure you can always overcome an opposing team’s tactical equipment.

Birds-Eye

Birds-Eye is an Ultimate Perk. The minimap is zoomed in, and your UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction on your minimap, giving you the chance to get the drop on them. When you earn this perk, you send out a ping to find enemies on your map.

Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded is a bonus perk. While you have it, you are undetectable by AI-targeting systems and thermal optics. You will also not trigger any High Alert warning to enemy players, and you will show up as a highlighted target when enemies use Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, or Spotter Scopes against you.

Double Time

Double Time is a basic perk that doubles the duration of your Tactical Sprint. This perk will also increase your crouch movement speed by 30% while you use it.

Extra Tactical

The Extra Tactical perk provides you with an extra Tactical piece of equipment that you can use during a match. Depending on your team composition and the equipment available to you, this can help you clear enemies or maneuver through chokepoints.

Overclock

Overclock is another Ultimate Perk. With it, your current Field Upgrade receives an additional charge, meaning you can use it twice in a row. The downside is your Field Upgrade has an increased 40% cooldown rate, taking longer for you to use. When you earn this perk, you receive a Field Upgrade charge.

Overkill

Overkill allows you to hold two primary weapons, and you can equip them in your loadout before a match starts.

Quick Fix

Quick Fix is a bonus perk. With it, whenever you eliminate an enemy player, your health begins to regenerate, making it easier for you to remain in a fight, even if you’ve already been hit a few times. Health regeneration will also trigger when you are attempting to capture or hold objectives.

Tracker

Tracker is a basic perk. With it, any enemy you are chasing leaves behind a footprint trail, making it easier to find them. Enemy death markers are also visible on your map. However, your kill markers are hidden from the enemy team during a match.