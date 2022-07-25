How to get Deathworm Horns in Ark: Survival Evolved

While there are plenty of scary creatures that meander the world of Ark: Survival Evolved, there are none quite so terrifying and surprising to come across as a Deathworm. As the name suggests, these giant worm-like insects bring panic and death the to unsuspecting Survivor, and it’s generally advised to avoid all contact with them like the plague. However, the Deathworm does carry with it some good experience points when killed, as well as some resource drops you’ll need. In this guide, we’ll explain where to find Deathworm Horns in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Deathworm in Ark: Survival Evolved

Image via Studio Wildcard

The Deathworm Horn is needed to tame the Mantis in Ark. Apart from this, the Deathworm, when killed, also drops Black Pearls, and you can harvest them for Organic Polymer and Leech Blood. The Deathworm is not a tameable creature unless you’re using Mods for the game. The Deathworm is generally found in hot and inhospitable areas such as the desert biomes. There are only three maps that you can find the Deathworm on naturally, and these are:

Ragnarok.

Scorched Earth.

Lost Island.

You’ll know you’ve found one when the sand or terrain under your feet starts to show movement rushing towards you in a move vaguely reminiscent of a horror scene. Unfortunately, there is almost no visible marker for locating a Deathworm above ground. Still, it is possible to use “K” mode to view them by zooming out and checking under the terrain. Alternatively, running around on the sand and looking particularly tasty is an excellent method for tracking one down.

How to kill a Deathworm in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

To kill a Deathworm takes effort, and you’ll need to bring your best armor and creatures to the fight. A suggested creature to bring is a Giga with full imprinting, meaning that it’s at least the second generation Giga. Alternatively, you can lure it out with a friend and kill it with a Lightning Wyvern. However, keep an eye on your HP as these things hit very hard. You’ll also want a higher-level armor saddle for whatever mount you’re fighting it with.

Where to find and how to kill Ice Worms in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re not in the mood for fighting a Deathworm, there is a colder option. The Ice Worm Male spawns in the Ice Cave on Ragnarok and offers a simpler opportunity for obtaining Deathworm Horns. You can find the Ice Cave at 30:70 – 38:15. Once in the cave, head all the way to the back left and through the crouch point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ice Cave also has some great loot crates that you can access while you’re running, as well as the Iceworm Queen at the end of the tunnels. What you’ll need to defeat an Iceworm Male is:

Fria Curry.

A high-damage Pump Action Shotgun and plenty of shells.

Med Brews

High-durability Flak, or Fur Armor with a possible secondary set.

If you’re able to, an imprinted Thylacoleo in a Cryopod.

Of course, it’s easier to kill them with multiple Tribe Members, but it is possible to defeat them on your own. Ice Worms drop exactly the same loot as a Deathworm, and they’ll always spawn in this cave, making locating them much simpler.