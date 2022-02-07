Where to find oil in the Lost Island expansion for Ark: Survival Evolved

When looking for oil and other underwater resources in Ark: Survival Evolved, the most common hotspots are found in the deeper reaches of the surrounding ocean. Those underwater spots are fine once you’ve leveled up enough to boost your oxygen stats or hooked up some scuba gear ― along with building yourself a boat and perhaps taming a fierce underwater ally to help fend off the many enemies that’ll see you as a light snack.

Until then you’ll need to explore shallower sources, along with a select few inland options. In a previous guide we covered all of the prime Oil Vein spots scattered across the southernmost Scorched Earth biome, but here are some more places to gather this invaluable resource, along with a few other useful crafting items. Let’s dive in…

Finding Oil, Black Pearls and Silica Pearls in Lost Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

When looking for concentrated areas of oil and other underwater resources, the best locations on Lost Island are largely towards the outer reaches of the map. There are plenty of spots to find in the northwestern corner, with map/GPS coordinates of 19.7, 29.7 one of the closest spots to the Easy spawning point you’ll start at, although it’s too deep to reach safely with boosting your oxygen levels first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Probably the best region overall to explore on the map is around the western island, notably the deeper waters south and west of it, where you’ll find huge amounts of oil, even if a lot of it will also likely be off-limits until you’ve upgraded your stats and gear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For some accessible early options, as with our recent metal guide, heading east can be a good start, exploring the waters leading to the small island at the very north of the map. You can find oil rocks starting around 19.0, 55.4, with silica pearl deposits nearby, stretching eastward to around 21.2, 61.7, and north towards the island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, heading west can also be a good play. Reach the coast and you’ll find a large bay area that has several good spots in relatively shallow waters (starting at around 34.1, 19.7), along with silica and a couple of black pearl locations as you head out deeper to sea (such as at 42.6, 15.7).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding underwater resources inland in Lost Island

There are two primary locations for finding oil on land in Lost Island, and neither are particularly hospitable, both in terms of climate and the local wildlife. First up is the large snow-topped mountain range that has several spots scattered across its peaks, with a nice cluster found in the area surrounding 33.7, 54.7. As you can see, these black rocks can be hard to spot when covered in snow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second location is the large region surrounding the two volcanos to the northwest. There’s an area close to the westernmost peak, around 23.0, 67.0, that is rich with oil rocks, as well as large deposits of metal, obsidian, and crystal. Again, these rocks can be hard to spot among the red-tipped formations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Saving you a climb, you can also find a good cluster of oil rocks and other resources in the more sea-level region around 35.0, 71.0. For all of these volcanic areas you’ll need to be able to endure extreme heat and some of the toughest predators on the island, so make sure you’re suitably equipped before heading out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To wrap up a few more handy resource spots, you can find a good number of black pearls in the shallow waterfall pools around 25.2, 52.3, and the lake at 39.4, 64.4. As for silica pearls, there’s a great supply within reach off the south-eastern coastline, starting at around 63.6, 76.3, and you can also find a few spots in the large lake in the southern deserts around 89.7, 69.2, and then following the stream heading north to the sea. Just make sure you save enough space in your inventory so you can carry it all home…