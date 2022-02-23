How to get Deepsight Tier 2 in Destiny 2

You’ll find a handful of Deepsight locations in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. These unlock as you progress through the story, giving your Guardian a unique sight, allowing them to witness things they usually would not have noticed, revealing hidden pathways. If you encounter a Deepsight Tier 2 location, you’ll want to learn how to unlock it. In this guide, we cover how to get Deepsight Tier 2 abilities in Destiny 2.

It all comes down to Fynch, the new character you meet who acts as your Throne World’s primary advisor. You’ll encounter Fynch as you progress through the story, and you’ll steadily be able to increase your reputation with Fynch as you go through The Witch Queen expansion. If you want to unlock Deepsight Tier 2, you’ll need to reach reputation rank 11 with it.

There are multiple ways to do this. We highly recommend working your way through The Witch Queen campaign the first time to make your life easier. Then, it all comes down to completing bounties, patrols, Public Events, Lost Sectors, Wellspring runs, Altars of Reflections, finding secrets, and opening secrets scattered all over the Throne World. The more time you spend in this region, the more reputation with Fynch you’ll have, and eventually, the Deepsight Tier 2 ability will be yours.