There are many different ingredients and materials for you to track down and collect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the pokémon materials that you end up gathering will be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can find throughout the game is Deerling Hair which comes from the deer pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Deerling Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Deerling Hair location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon materials each come from the pokémon that shares the name with it. Just like how Phanpy Nails can be obtained from Phanpy, you can get Deerling Hair from the pokémon Deerling. While you won’t find this pokémon right away, you can get ahold of some Deerling Hair fairly early on in the game. You just need to look in the right locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deerling is a pretty common pokémon for you to find in the southern part of the Paldea region. You may not find this pokémon right away, but you can locate it shortly after finishing the tutorial. Deerling is mainly located in Southern Province Area Four and will be around level 20 when you spot them. This pokémon prefers grassy hills and bushes. Deerling typically spawn in groups of four or five and won’t run away when approached.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Deerling in the wild and either defeat or capture them to collect Deerling Hair. Each Deerling that you defeat in battle or catch will give you one or two Deerling Hair to add to your pokémon materials collection. Deerling Hair can be used to craft TMs at TM Machines provided you have a recipe that requires it.