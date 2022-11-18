How to get Scyther Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different ingredients and materials for you to discover and gather. Most of the pokémon materials you gather in the games will be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can get is Scyther Claws which can be obtained from the mantis pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Scyther Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Scyther Claw location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther is a pokémon returning from the older Pokémon games and one that isn’t extremely easy to track down. Like other pokémon in the game, you will need to track down Scyther if you want to collect its claws for use in crafting. This pokémon doesn’t appear in many areas around the map but it is able to be obtained fairly early on in the game. Just makes sure you are prepared.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scyther is a very aggressive pokémon and it will not hesitate to chase you down if it ends up spotting you in the wild. Keep this in mind as you search for this pokémon. You can first locate Scyther in Southern Province Area Four after you have completed the tutorial. The Scyther here are around level 20 to 24. You can find Scyther again in the northwestern part of the map. Scyther spawn around water and bamboo groves and spawn more frequently on sunny days.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Scyther in the wild and either defeat or capture it to collect Scyther Claws. Each Scyther that you defeat or catch will give you one or two claws to add to your growing collection of pokémon materials. Once you have collected enough, you can use Scyther Claws at TM Machines to craft TMs as long as you have recipes that require the material.